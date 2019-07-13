[Photo Story] Arts Fest 2019

Arts Fest 2019 is well underway in Happy Valley, and so is all the fun that comes along with it.
Mother Nature is cooperating very nicely with the event this year. State College has been and, according to current forecasts, will be soaked in sunshine and temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s all weekend. Parts of Fraser and Allen Street have been temporarily converted into art galleries and a mini-carnival for the best weekend of the summer in Happy Valley.
Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]
A group of around 10-15 members of the 3/20 Coalition gathered in front of the State College Municipal Building to protest the shooting death of Osaze Osagie during Arts Fest on Saturday afternoon. A member of the 3/20 Coalition said the protestors were there to “make a powerful statement regarding the inaction of borough officials […]
A group of around 10-15 members of the 3/20 Coalition gathered in front of the State College Municipal Building to protest the shooting death of Osaze Osagie during Arts Fest on Saturday afternoon. A member of the 3/20 Coalition said the protestors were there to “make a powerful statement regarding the inaction of borough officials […]
Comments