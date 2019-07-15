Former Penn State Football Linebacker Terry Killens To Become NFL Official

Former Penn State football linebacker Terry Killens will serve as one of the NFL’s newest officials for the 2019 season, according to ProFootballTalk.com.

Ex-NFL linebacker Terry Killens among new on-field officials this season https://t.co/LVH5uhYwxS — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 10, 2019

Before reaching the NFL ranks, Killens officiated in the American Athletic Conference and the former Alliance of American Football, which dissolved after the league filed for bankruptcy in early 2019. He’ll start this year as an umpire.

This season won’t be Killens’ first time on an NFL field. The former Penn State star was selected by the Houston Oilers in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft and remained with the franchise for five seasons. He later lined up for the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, finishing his professional career with the latter in 2002.

The linebacker made Penn State history with the school’s football program, which went undefeated in 1994. Killens totaled 42 tackles with the Nittany Lions that year and went on to serve as co-captain of the team in 1995.

Killens will join five other rookie officials in the 2019 season, including former Rutgers cornerback Nate Jones and Big Ten official Tripp Sutter. You can take a look at the full list of the NFL’s newest referees here.

