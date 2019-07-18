Matt Millen Will Return To Big Ten Network Broadcast Booth For 2019 Season

New Big Ten Network president Francois McGillicuddy announced Penn State football legend Matt Millen is expected to be back in the broadcast booth as an analyst for the network during the 2019 football season.

Millen was back in the broadcast booth during the 2019 Blue-White spring game in Happy Valley after stepping away from the network for medical reasons in October 2018. He was battling amyloidosis, which is a rare condition that can cause an irregular heartbeat or enlarged heart, before undergoing a heart transplant on Christmas Eve.

Welcome back, Matt Millen!



The Penn State legend just got a standing ovation from the Beaver Stadium faithful during his first game back in the @BigTenNetwork booth. https://t.co/cYbdHEIKt4 pic.twitter.com/y7p2J4EMsr — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 13, 2019

“In what is probably the best news of the day, we are extremely thankful to welcome Matt Millen back to the broadcast booth this fall,” McGillicuddy said at the Big Ten’s first of two media days Thursday. “In typical Matt fashion, his recovery has been ahead of schedule, and he’ll be ready to join his partner, Kevin Kugler, in week 1. I can’t tell you how thrilled everyone was to see him back on his feet [at Penn State’s Blue-White game].”

Millen was diagnosed with amyloidosis in April 2018, but he had felt symptoms of the condition for six years prior to that. Despite his illness, Millen continued to live as normal of a life as he could, and he spent the first five weeks of the 2018 college football season working for the Big Ten Network before stepping away.

The former All-American defensive lineman became a standout at the NFL level following his career in Happy Valley. He won four Super Bowls during his 12-year career in the NFL before becoming a sports broadcaster following his retirement. Millen spent seven years in the Detroit Lions’ front office from 2001-2007 before returning to broadcasting.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

