Matt Millen Will Return To Big Ten Network Broadcast Booth For 2019 Season
New Big Ten Network president Francois McGillicuddy announced Penn State football legend Matt Millen is expected to be back in the broadcast booth as an analyst for the network during the 2019 football season.
Millen was back in the broadcast booth during the 2019 Blue-White spring game in Happy Valley after stepping away from the network for medical reasons in October 2018. He was battling amyloidosis, which is a rare condition that can cause an irregular heartbeat or enlarged heart, before undergoing a heart transplant on Christmas Eve.
“In what is probably the best news of the day, we are extremely thankful to welcome Matt Millen back to the broadcast booth this fall,” McGillicuddy said at the Big Ten’s first of two media days Thursday. “In typical Matt fashion, his recovery has been ahead of schedule, and he’ll be ready to join his partner, Kevin Kugler, in week 1. I can’t tell you how thrilled everyone was to see him back on his feet [at Penn State’s Blue-White game].”
Millen was diagnosed with amyloidosis in April 2018, but he had felt symptoms of the condition for six years prior to that. Despite his illness, Millen continued to live as normal of a life as he could, and he spent the first five weeks of the 2018 college football season working for the Big Ten Network before stepping away.
The former All-American defensive lineman became a standout at the NFL level following his career in Happy Valley. He won four Super Bowls during his 12-year career in the NFL before becoming a sports broadcaster following his retirement. Millen spent seven years in the Detroit Lions’ front office from 2001-2007 before returning to broadcasting.
