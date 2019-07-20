PSU news by
Mount Nittany Winery’s Linden Vale Rosé Named A Top Ten Wine

By Sponsored Content
7/20/19 7:00 am

In a recent International Wine Review Blog Post entitled “East Coast Rosés: Current Releases from the Finger Lakes to North Carolina,” Mount Nittany Winery’s Linden Vale Rosé was named one of the top east coast rosés with a score of 90. Read the full article here.

This dry rosé is made of Cabernet Franc (60%) and Syrah grapes (40%) grown in central Pennsylvania. It is light-bodied, crisp and bright, featuring strawberry and ripe watermelon fruit flavors with rose petal and cherry accents. Linden Vale Rosé won a silver medal at the 2019 Finger Lakes International Wine Competition.

Come taste this new release at the winery, open Tuesday-Friday (11-5), Saturday (10-5) and Sunday (12-5). Wine tasting is complimentary and tours can be arranged by appointment. The winery is located at 300 Houser Road, Centre Hall, PA, and the phone number is (814) 466-6373.

