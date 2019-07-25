KJ Hamler Named To Paul Hornung Award Watch List
Penn State football wideout KJ Hamler was named to his third award watch list ahead of the 2019 season. This time, he’s been recognized by the Paul Hornung Award, which is annually given to college football’s most versatile player.
It’s no surprise to see Hamler’s name back in consideration for the award after he was a finalist for it last year. As a redshirt freshman, Hamler quickly emerged as one of college football’s most electrifying receivers thanks to his speed, quickness, and agility.
The wide receiver led the Nittany Lions with 42 receptions and 754 yards after earning a starting role out of training camp. Hamler scored five touchdowns through the air, and he also added a 32-yard rushing score against Pitt in week 2 of last season.
Though he didn’t bring a kickoff or punt back for a touchdown, Hamler was also a weapon on special teams, which was on full display when he set up Penn State with great field position before a game-tying drive against Appalachian State late in the fourth quarter. In 2019, Hamler will be expected to lead a young group of wide receivers that includes young talents like Jahan Dotson and Justin Shorter.
Hamler also made the cut for the Maxwell Award (best player) and Biletnikoff Award (best wide receiver) watch lists this preseason. Yetur Gross-Matos, Micah Parsons, and Pat Freiermuth are among the other Nittany Lions who have earned spots on preseason watch lists in the buildup to the 2019 season.
The last Penn State player to win the award was Saquon Barkley, who earned the trophy in 2017 after 1,271 rushing yards, 632 receiving yards, and a total of 23 touchdowns in his final season as a Nittany Lion.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State CIO Michael Kubit Placed On Leave
The university declined to comment on why Kubit was placed on leave, whether it was paid or unpaid, and how long he’s been on leave.
Maryland To Cancel Classes Before Friday Night Game Against Penn State
Want another reason to hate Fright night games? Now, they’re interfering with students’ education.
Send this to a friend
Comments