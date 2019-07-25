Penn State CIO Michael Kubit Placed On Leave

Penn State Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Michael Kubit has been placed on leave, the university announced in a brief statement Wednesday.

The university declined to comment on why Kubit was placed on leave, whether it was paid or unpaid, and how long he’s been on leave.

While Kubit is on leave, Chief Information Security Officer Donald J. Welch is overseeing his duties. The statement noted that Welch, who’s served as CISO for near three years, will “continue to move forward on the critical priorities for the university,” which include several boilerplate responsibilities like securing information assets, eliminating redundancies, and creating capacity to support innovation.

Kubit began working at Penn State in 2017 after spending more than 20 years at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

You can read the full statement from Lisa Powers, senior director of news and media relations, below.

While Michael Kubit is on leave, Donald J. Welch will serve as acting vice president for information technology and chief information officer. Welch has been Penn State’s chief information security officer for nearly 3 years and will continue to move on the critical priorities for the University, such as securing Penn State’s information assets, eliminating redundancies and aligning resources with our mission of outreach, teaching and research, and creating capacity to support innovation.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

