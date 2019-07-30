Josh Reaves Officially Joins Dallas Mavericks Following Impressive NBA Summer League Performances
The Dallas Mavericks officially announced their signing of former Penn State men’s basketball standout Josh Reaves to a two-way contract on Monday night.
Reaves initially agreed to a two-way contract with the organization on June 21, and he officially put pen to paper on his first pro deal following an impressive performance in the NBA Summer League. The guard made five appearances and two starts for the Mavericks’ summer squad, and he definitely found himself on the highlight reel on a few occasions.
In his Summer League cameo, Reaves scored an average of 12.6 points per game while adding 2.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest. The defensive stalwart lived up to his Big Ten defensive player of the year reputation with a total of six steals and four blocks throughout the 10-day summer tournament.
Reaves shined in the Summer League after an impressive four-year career in Happy Valley. As a junior, he helped Penn State capture its second NIT championship in program history while scoring 10.6 points and chipping in 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game. His 250 career swipes and 92 career blocked shots back up his reputation as one of the best defenders in program history.
Dallas didn’t disclose the terms of Reaves’ contract, but it’s either a one- or two-year deal based on the league’s two-way contract rule implemented three seasons ago. Players who sign two-way deals spend no more than 45 days on an NBA roster and the rest of the year in the G-League.
