Penn State Forum Speaker Series Announces 2019-20 Lineup
The Penn State Forum Speaker Series committee announced its lineup for the upcoming school year in a release.
The monthly speaker series in modeled after the National Press Club Speaker Series, which includes a presentation by an invited speaker followed by audience questions. Luncheons are held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Topics this year touch on a little bit of everything. In addition to two lectures on mental health, the topics range from human rights to ecology to everyone’s favorite neighbor, Mr. Rogers. Speakers include a grief consultant, a social entrepreneur, and a performing artist and educator.
The series is open to the general public. Tickets are $25 and include a buffet lunch. Tickets can be purchased through the id+ office in 103 HUB or by calling 814-865-7590 or emailing [email protected]
The 2019-20 speakers include:
Molly Melching — September 25
- founder and creative director of Tostan
- presenting “The Hidden Heart of Human Rights Transformation” in Nittany Lion Inn Ballroom
Jessica Weiner — October 15
- social entrepreneur, change agent, and CEO of Talk to Jess
- presenting “Generational and Cultural Differences in Branding and Consumer Behavior” in President’s Hall of The Penn Stater
Lacresha Berry — November 5
- performing artist and educator
- presenting “Finding Your Lane: A Crash Course on Believing in Yourself and the Work You Create” in President’s Hall of The Penn Stater
Maxwell King — December 4
- CEO of the Pittsburgh Foundation
- presenting “The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers” in President’s Hall of The Penn Stater
William Doan — February 17, 2020
- Penn State theatre professor, former president of the Association for Theatre in Higher Education, fellow in College of Fellows of the American Theatre, and 2019-20 Penn State Laureate
- presenting “The Anxiety Project: An Artist’s Look at Mental Health and Wellness” in President’s Hall of The Penn Stater
Megan Devine — March 25
- author, speaker, grief consultant, and founder of Refuge in Grief
- presenting “It’s Okay You’re Not Okay” in Nittany Lion Inn Ballroom
Derek Lee — April 22
- principal scientist at the Wild Nature Institute and associate research biology professor at Penn State
- presenting “True Tall Tales from Tanzania: Giraffe Science and Reasons for Hope in the Biodiversity and Climate Crisis” in Nittany Lion Inn Ballroom
