Penn State Forum Speaker Series Announces 2019-20 Lineup

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
7/31/19 4:04 am

The Penn State Forum Speaker Series committee announced its lineup for the upcoming school year in a release.

The monthly speaker series in modeled after the National Press Club Speaker Series, which includes a presentation by an invited speaker followed by audience questions. Luncheons are held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Topics this year touch on a little bit of everything. In addition to two lectures on mental health, the topics range from human rights to ecology to everyone’s favorite neighbor, Mr. Rogers. Speakers include a grief consultant, a social entrepreneur, and a performing artist and educator.

The series is open to the general public. Tickets are $25 and include a buffet lunch. Tickets can be purchased through the id+ office in 103 HUB or by calling 814-865-7590 or emailing [email protected]

The 2019-20 speakers include:

Molly Melching — September 25

  • founder and creative director of Tostan
  • presenting “The Hidden Heart of Human Rights Transformation” in Nittany Lion Inn Ballroom

Jessica Weiner — October 15

  • social entrepreneur, change agent, and CEO of Talk to Jess
  • presenting “Generational and Cultural Differences in Branding and Consumer Behavior” in President’s Hall of The Penn Stater

Lacresha Berry — November 5

  • performing artist and educator
  • presenting “Finding Your Lane: A Crash Course on Believing in Yourself and the Work You Create” in President’s Hall of The Penn Stater

Maxwell King — December 4

  • CEO of the Pittsburgh Foundation
  • presenting “The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers” in President’s Hall of The Penn Stater

William Doan — February 17, 2020

  • Penn State theatre professor, former president of the Association for Theatre in Higher Education, fellow in College of Fellows of the American Theatre, and 2019-20 Penn State Laureate
  • presenting “The Anxiety Project: An Artist’s Look at Mental Health and Wellness” in President’s Hall of The Penn Stater

Megan Devine — March 25

  • author, speaker, grief consultant, and founder of Refuge in Grief
  • presenting “It’s Okay You’re Not Okay” in Nittany Lion Inn Ballroom

Derek Lee — April 22

  • principal scientist at the Wild Nature Institute and associate research biology professor at Penn State
  • presenting “True Tall Tales from Tanzania: Giraffe Science and Reasons for Hope in the Biodiversity and Climate Crisis” in Nittany Lion Inn Ballroom

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a sophomore and Onward State's news editor. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. She loves Broadway musicals, volleyball, and everything about Irving's. Email all compliments to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__ for quality content.

