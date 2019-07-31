Penn State Forum Speaker Series Announces 2019-20 Lineup

The Penn State Forum Speaker Series committee announced its lineup for the upcoming school year in a release.

The monthly speaker series in modeled after the National Press Club Speaker Series, which includes a presentation by an invited speaker followed by audience questions. Luncheons are held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Topics this year touch on a little bit of everything. In addition to two lectures on mental health, the topics range from human rights to ecology to everyone’s favorite neighbor, Mr. Rogers. Speakers include a grief consultant, a social entrepreneur, and a performing artist and educator.

The series is open to the general public. Tickets are $25 and include a buffet lunch. Tickets can be purchased through the id+ office in 103 HUB or by calling 814-865-7590 or emailing [email protected]

The 2019-20 speakers include:

Molly Melching — September 25

founder and creative director of Tostan

presenting “The Hidden Heart of Human Rights Transformation” in Nittany Lion Inn Ballroom

Jessica Weiner — October 15

social entrepreneur, change agent, and CEO of Talk to Jess

presenting “Generational and Cultural Differences in Branding and Consumer Behavior” in President’s Hall of The Penn Stater

Lacresha Berry — November 5

performing artist and educator

presenting “Finding Your Lane: A Crash Course on Believing in Yourself and the Work You Create” in President’s Hall of The Penn Stater

Maxwell King — December 4

CEO of the Pittsburgh Foundation

presenting “The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers” in President’s Hall of The Penn Stater

William Doan — February 17, 2020

Penn State theatre professor, former president of the Association for Theatre in Higher Education, fellow in College of Fellows of the American Theatre, and 2019-20 Penn State Laureate

presenting “The Anxiety Project: An Artist’s Look at Mental Health and Wellness” in President’s Hall of The Penn Stater

Megan Devine — March 25

author, speaker, grief consultant, and founder of Refuge in Grief

presenting “It’s Okay You’re Not Okay” in Nittany Lion Inn Ballroom

Derek Lee — April 22

principal scientist at the Wild Nature Institute and associate research biology professor at Penn State

presenting “True Tall Tales from Tanzania: Giraffe Science and Reasons for Hope in the Biodiversity and Climate Crisis” in Nittany Lion Inn Ballroom

