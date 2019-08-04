James Franklin: ‘We’re Going To Look At’ Hosting High School Football Games At Beaver Stadium

Penn State football head coach James Franklin is open to the idea of hosting high school football at Beaver Stadium at some point in the near future.

Though he doesn’t expect Beaver Stadium to host too many high school football games, Franklin is on board with the idea as long as it logistically fits with Penn State’s plans.

“When we can be great partners in our community and in our state, we want to try and do it,” Franklin said at Penn State’s media day. “I don’t think it’s going to be something you’re going to see very often, but there’s going to be some times when it does make sense.”

The university’s athletic department said it was “working with the appropriate officials” to bring one high school football game to Happy Valley this fall in a statement released Friday. While it’s currently unclear who exactly would play in the game or when it would be held, Beaver Stadium seems poised to host high school football sooner rather than later.

Although Penn State Athletics’ statement only mentioned one high school football game, Franklin added that the university will explore the possibility of hosting state title games as well.

“We’d love to get to the point where maybe we’re able to host the state championship games here,” he said. “There’s a lot of reasons why that makes sense — we’re in the center of the state. We’re going to look at it.”

Michigan and Syracuse are among the college football teams who have welcomed high school football into their home stadiums in years past. Syracuse’s Carrier Dome hosted the 2018 New York public high school state championship games, and Michigan Stadium hosted seven high school games as part of the “Battle at the Big House” in 2016.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Penn State To Wear Large, Ugly College Football Anniversary Patches Penn State’s classic uniform ensemble this season will feature black shoes, basic blues, and one obnoxiously large and ugly patch.