Miles Sanders Impresses Teammates, Fans With Solid Preseason Performances For Philadelphia Eagles
Former Penn State running back and newly-drafted Philadelphia Eagle Miles Sanders has impressed the Philly faithful since arriving in the City of Brotherly Love this summer.
Sanders left Happy Valley with 1,649 rushing yards after leading Penn State’s offense alongside Trace McSorley in the 2018 season. The Pittsburgh native was the 53rd pick of the second round of last spring’s NFL draft. The Eagles’ running back room remains depleted after the departure of Jay Ajayi and several injuries. Most pundits predicted that Sanders would provide relief for first-string options former Bears running back Jordan Howard and Darren Sproles — one of Philadelphia’s injured backs.
But after recovering from a minor foot injury this summer, Sanders’ explosive talent, agility, and ability to find the hole has caught the eye of Eagles fans and coaches alike. Several impressive runs at an open practice last Sunday stood out:
Sanders’ performances have been enough to convince many that he should bypass Howard and Sproles to become the Eagles’ first-choice running back. Reporters and fans alike are singing the Nittany Lion’s praises, and while some are more reserved about the rookie’s potential, others have gone as far as to compare him to Philadelphia favorite LeSean McCoy.
Sanders’ relatively small contract was also discussed as another positive aspect of the Eagles’ rising star.
Sanders’ own teammates were also impressed by the rookie. Players across the roster, including starting quarterback Carson Wentz and offensive coordinator Mike Groh, were quick to point out his potential. Sanders himself said he only wants to impress the veteran players that now surround him.
Thankfully for the Birds, Sanders’ on-field showing has been better than his lyrical memory.
Sanders will have an opportunity to prove himself in a game situation on August 8 when the Eagles face off against the Titans in their first preseason game. They begin regular season play against the Redskins on September 8.
