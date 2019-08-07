Miles Sanders Impresses Teammates, Fans With Solid Preseason Performances For Philadelphia Eagles

Former Penn State running back and newly-drafted Philadelphia Eagle Miles Sanders has impressed the Philly faithful since arriving in the City of Brotherly Love this summer.



Sanders left Happy Valley with 1,649 rushing yards after leading Penn State’s offense alongside Trace McSorley in the 2018 season. The Pittsburgh native was the 53rd pick of the second round of last spring’s NFL draft. The Eagles’ running back room remains depleted after the departure of Jay Ajayi and several injuries. Most pundits predicted that Sanders would provide relief for first-string options former Bears running back Jordan Howard and Darren Sproles — one of Philadelphia’s injured backs.

But after recovering from a minor foot injury this summer, Sanders’ explosive talent, agility, and ability to find the hole has caught the eye of Eagles fans and coaches alike. Several impressive runs at an open practice last Sunday stood out:

That Miles Sanders jump cut tho pic.twitter.com/6fI09Jmoag — Gayle Saunders (@EagleSessions) August 5, 2019

The Miles Sanders touchdown from yesterday’s 11v11 session pic.twitter.com/hTSUWYD0UC — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) July 31, 2019

Sanders’ performances have been enough to convince many that he should bypass Howard and Sproles to become the Eagles’ first-choice running back. Reporters and fans alike are singing the Nittany Lion’s praises, and while some are more reserved about the rookie’s potential, others have gone as far as to compare him to Philadelphia favorite LeSean McCoy.

Miles Sanders in the best running back on the team, and I don't think it's close. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) August 5, 2019

The #Eagles have been looking for a special running back since LeSean McCoy left.



They might have found one in Miles Sanders. https://t.co/sfkIgNKWOs — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 5, 2019

#Eagles rookie Miles Sanders “already looks like the best running back on the team,” and “there’s little doubt in my mind that Sanders will be the starter at some point during the season.” Via the great @JimmyKempski: https://t.co/gzvZG2gsoh — Evan Silva (@evansilva) August 1, 2019

Sanders’ relatively small contract was also discussed as another positive aspect of the Eagles’ rising star.

The Miles Sanders hype is real & he is going to be the starting RB for the #Eagles sometime this year.



Even better, Sanders will make an average of just $1.34 million per season over the next four years.



The Eagles finally have the RB of the future & his contract is dirt cheap. — Logan Banker (@LoganBanker_19) August 5, 2019

Sanders’ own teammates were also impressed by the rookie. Players across the roster, including starting quarterback Carson Wentz and offensive coordinator Mike Groh, were quick to point out his potential. Sanders himself said he only wants to impress the veteran players that now surround him.

Wentz says Miles Sanders “is really going to help this offense.” pic.twitter.com/p8et0nSOTb — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) August 3, 2019

“That boy is a beast, man. You’re going to see.” Brandon Graham sees something special in Miles Sanders. pic.twitter.com/V4e6m18RE4 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) July 31, 2019

Appearing on NFLN, Zach Ertz admitted his stats are going to take a hit. “Obviously, we’ve added a ton of weapons. DeSean Jackson. Miles Sanders. Dallas Goedert taking another step. That doesn’t mean I’m gonna have 116 catches again.” Good luck to those taking Ertz in Round 3. — Nick Mensio (@NickMensio) July 31, 2019

#Eagles OC Mike Groh says Miles Sanders is making really good progress pic.twitter.com/0RsgvAkVLj — Dave Uram (@MrUram) August 5, 2019

Miles Sanders only goal is to get respect from the vets. #EaglesCamp pic.twitter.com/w683Jl4I5V — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) July 30, 2019

Thankfully for the Birds, Sanders’ on-field showing has been better than his lyrical memory.

Miles Sanders was booed off stage and pelted with garbage by his teammates and coaches after forgetting the words during his rap performance in the #Eagles rookie talent show. @BoobieMilesXXIV



: @LoganBanker_19 pic.twitter.com/vReczSm8wJ — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) July 27, 2019

Sanders will have an opportunity to prove himself in a game situation on August 8 when the Eagles face off against the Titans in their first preseason game. They begin regular season play against the Redskins on September 8.

