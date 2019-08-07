Penn State Hockey Announces Single-Game, Student Ticket Information Ahead Of 2019-20 Season
Penn State men’s hockey announced that students will be able to purchase their season tickets for the 2019-20 season at 7 a.m. on September 19.
Tickets to 15 of the Nittany Lions’ 19 home contests at Pegula Ice Arena will be available for $165, which is the same price as last season’s ticket package. Seats for Penn State’s home series against Ohio State (November 22-23) and Niagara (January 3-4) are not included in the ticket package because they’ll take place during Thanksgiving and winter break, respectively.
As always, the student ticket sale will be held on Ticketmaster. Students will also be able to attend the team’s international exhibition contest against Ottawa for free as long as they have a valid Penn State ID.
If students want to attend the two home series not included in this year’s season ticket package, they’ll be able to purchase those tickets for $18 once the single-game sale gets started later this month. Members of the Nittany Lion Club will have access to a pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on August 13, and any remaining single-game seats will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on August 15.
The prices of single-game tickets will once again vary based on where they are. Club, front-row, and loge seating will cost $60, and non-premium seats will range in price from $18 to $30 based on location and opponent. Standing room only tickets will cost $15, and all of these price ranges are unchanged from the 2018-19 season. You can find the exact prices of specific seats in Pegula Ice Arena here.
Digital ticketing will once again be the Nittany Lions’ primary delivery method this year in an effort to increase security. Print-at-home PDF tickets won’t be accepted at Pegula Ice Arena for the second consecutive season.
Penn State’s 2019-20 regular season will kick off with a home series against Sacred Heart on October 11 and 12. Guy Gadowsky’s team will return most of its core from the 2018-19 team that barely missed out on an NCAA tournament place, including the dynamic top forward line of Alex Limoges, Evan Barratt, and Liam Folkes.
Starting goaltender Peyton Jones will also be back for his fourth season between the pipes, and the Nittany Lions’ top defensive pairing of Cole Hults — one of six NHL Draft picks on the team — and Paul DeNaples are back, too. Penn State’s veteran core includes seniors Brandon Biro, Kris Myllari, Nate Sucese, Denis Smirnov, and Nikita Pavlychev, and it’ll also add Carolina Hurricanes draft pick Kevin Wall to the fold this season.
