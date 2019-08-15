Former Penn State Men’s Volleyball Stars Lead Team USA To 2020 Olympics Berth
Although their time playing at Rec Hall has come to an end, three former Penn State men’s volleyball stars are still tearing it up on the court.
Matt Anderson, Max Holt, and Aaron Russell recently qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, with the United States Men’s National team following an impressive three-win outing at the FIVB qualification tournament last weekend.
Russell and Anderson started all three matches and Holt came off the bench, but each Nittany Lion contributed significantly to the team’s overall success. Russell posted a team-high 17 kills against Belgium and 10 against Korea, finishing the tournament with a whopping total of 48.
Meanwhile, Anderson’s 19 kills and Holt’s five blocks and 10 points helped Team USA surge to a comfortable lead against the Netherlands, ultimately allowing it to clinch the tournament title. Now, the U.S. Men’s Volleyball team is on its way to its tenth straight Olympic appearance and twelfth overall.
But this isn’t the first rodeo for the Nittany Lion trio. Anderson earned a spot on the United States’ Olympic team in 2012 and 2016. Holt and Russell rostered in 2016 as well and helped the U.S. fuel an impressive run that concluded with a bronze medal finish.
This time around, the former Penn State stars and their teammates have their sights set on the gold. Expect these players to show up and show out in Tokyo next summer, proudly representing red, blue, and white.
