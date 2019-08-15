PSU news by
Penn State Rolls Out Mandatory Wireless Update For Windows, Apple Users

By Matt DiSanto
8/15/19 4:00 am

Penn State Information Technology made some tweaks and changes to the university’s “psu” and “eduroam” wireless networks over the summer, which can only mean one thing: mandatory updates!

To find how to update your devices, use this link. Once you’re there, you’ll see separate links for each device that could be updated. These include Windows, MacBooks, iPhones, and Linux devices. Select the device you’re updating, and a set of detailed instructions will pop up to guide you through the process and help you get back on Penn State’s WiFi network.

An example of the instructions found on IT’s website.

Students, faculty, and staff should update their phones, computers, and other devices before they return to campus. University employees who do not manage their own device are encouraged to reach out to IT staff for help with the update.

On the other hand, Android users have lucked out this time. The mandatory update isn’t required for any of your devices. But have fun with those grainy pictures.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

