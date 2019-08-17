Sylly Week Bar Crawl To Sweep Through State College

Nothing says “welcome back to Happy Valley” like a Sylly Week bar crawl — especially one complete with stops at Doggie’s, Cafe, the Gaff, Primanti Brothers, the Phyrst, and Champs.

Thanks to LineLeap, a company that partners with top bars primarily around the Big Ten, plenty of Penn Staters will get to experience just that on Thursday, August 29. The bar crawl will begin at Doggie’s Pub at 6 p.m. and conclude around midnight at Champs Downtown (unless you choose to keep the party going at Yallah afterward).

Those wishing to take part in the bar crawl must purchase a t-shirt from LineLeap on the app-store. The t-shirt serves as a ticket to the event, allowing students to receive deals at each participating bar, ranging from free covers to special drink discounts. Shirt prices will increase on Wednesday, August 21, so don’t hesitate to get yours while they’re still $15.

But special deals and a guaranteed good time aren’t the only incentives for joining in on the fun. LineLeap has also organized Sylly Week bar crawls at Michigan and Wisconsin in order to fuel a competition related to which Big Ten school can get the most people to come out and participate.

“Naturally we wanted to make it a competition between the campuses to see who’s the biggest party school,” said LineLeap cofounder Max Schauff. “There’s always hype around these three schools being big party schools and we thought this could be a good way to see which one is the best.”

Currently, Wisconsin is in the lead with 604 participants. Michigan trails closely with 532, and Penn State rounds up the competition with 463.

Although you don’t really need these numbers to find out how we party in State College. Just ask the Jonas Brothers.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Rory Pelella Rory is a freshman from Binghamton, New York. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves ice cream, Penn State sports, and spending time with her two dogs, Coach and Jeter. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.