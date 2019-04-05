PSU news by
James Franklin: ‘Show The Jonas Brothers How We Party In State College’

via James Franklin Twitter
By Anthony Colucci
4/5/19 11:51 pm

The Jonas Brothers “woke up feelin’ like a new James [Franklin]” on Friday before they flew to State College and took the stage at Champs Downtown.

Franklin and the JoBros are the celebrity crossover you didn’t know you needed. Although he didn’t join them on stage for a rendition of “Sucker,” Franklin introduced the recently reunited boy band and outfitted them in some fresh Penn State jerseys before they performed Friday night.

“I want to make sure we welcome these guys as part of the Penn State family,” Franklin said. “Have fun tonight, enjoy them, and show these guys how we party in State College.”

Part of Franklin’s introduction was an invitation from Franklin for Kevin, Joe, and Nick to join him on the sideline at the White Out. Then they’ll really see how we party in State College.

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's news editor

