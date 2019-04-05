James Franklin: ‘Show The Jonas Brothers How We Party In State College’
The Jonas Brothers “woke up feelin’ like a new James [Franklin]” on Friday before they flew to State College and took the stage at Champs Downtown.
Franklin and the JoBros are the celebrity crossover you didn’t know you needed. Although he didn’t join them on stage for a rendition of “Sucker,” Franklin introduced the recently reunited boy band and outfitted them in some fresh Penn State jerseys before they performed Friday night.
“I want to make sure we welcome these guys as part of the Penn State family,” Franklin said. “Have fun tonight, enjoy them, and show these guys how we party in State College.”
Part of Franklin’s introduction was an invitation from Franklin for Kevin, Joe, and Nick to join him on the sideline at the White Out. Then they’ll really see how we party in State College.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Jonas Brothers Bring Down The House At Impromptu Champs Concert
From classics like “Burnin’ Up” and “Year 3000” to newer tunes like “Cool” and “Sucker,” the Jonas Brothers brought a little bit of everything to its short set at Champs on Friday.
Underagers Pissed About Jonas Brothers Reunion At Champs
Your time will come, people. It seems like Champs will be making the magic happen for a long time…
Send this to a friend
Comments