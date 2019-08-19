Student Drops Title IX Lawsuit Against Penn State

The student who filed a lawsuit against the university regarding a sexual assault hearing dispute has withdrawn it, according to a notice filed by his attorney Friday. No reason was given in the notice of voluntary dismissal.

Identified as John Doe, the student had cited the violation of his rights to due process and equal protection during a sexual assault disciplinary prosecution. He also accused the Student Conduct Office of altering its definition of consent to be fit to his situation.

A Student Conduct investigation determined that Doe had coerced another student, identified as Jane Roe, into having sex with him through text messages and conduct that amounted to “pressuring” and “cajoling.” As a result, Doe was suspended from Penn State for one year at a Title IX hearing in April.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.