PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Penn State

Student Drops Title IX Lawsuit Against Penn State

Carly Weiss
By Anthony Colucci
8/19/19 11:36 am

The student who filed a lawsuit against the university regarding a sexual assault hearing dispute has withdrawn it, according to a notice filed by his attorney Friday. No reason was given in the notice of voluntary dismissal.

Identified as John Doe, the student had cited the violation of his rights to due process and equal protection during a sexual assault disciplinary prosecution. He also accused the Student Conduct Office of altering its definition of consent to be fit to his situation.

A Student Conduct investigation determined that Doe had coerced another student, identified as Jane Roe, into having sex with him through text messages and conduct that amounted to “pressuring” and “cajoling.” As a result, Doe was suspended from Penn State for one year at a Title IX hearing in April.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Penn State Football Ranked No. 15 In Preseason AP Top 25

Penn State earned a ranking in the preseason AP Top 25 poll for the third consecutive season.

Penn State Rolls Out Mandatory Wireless Update For Windows, Apple Users

Students, faculty, and staff should update their Windows, Mac, iPhone, and Linux devices before they return to campus.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend