Student Drops Title IX Lawsuit Against Penn State
The student who filed a lawsuit against the university regarding a sexual assault hearing dispute has withdrawn it, according to a notice filed by his attorney Friday. No reason was given in the notice of voluntary dismissal.
Identified as John Doe, the student had cited the violation of his rights to due process and equal protection during a sexual assault disciplinary prosecution. He also accused the Student Conduct Office of altering its definition of consent to be fit to his situation.
A Student Conduct investigation determined that Doe had coerced another student, identified as Jane Roe, into having sex with him through text messages and conduct that amounted to “pressuring” and “cajoling.” As a result, Doe was suspended from Penn State for one year at a Title IX hearing in April.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Football Ranked No. 15 In Preseason AP Top 25
Penn State earned a ranking in the preseason AP Top 25 poll for the third consecutive season.
Penn State Rolls Out Mandatory Wireless Update For Windows, Apple Users
Students, faculty, and staff should update their Windows, Mac, iPhone, and Linux devices before they return to campus.
Send this to a friend
Comments