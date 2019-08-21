Nominate Your Class Of 2020 Gift Ideas
The Lion Shrine, the HUB aquarium, the Beekeepers’ Garden gateway, and the wide open uncertainty of what’s next to be donated by a graduating class.
Although the school year has yet to begin, the 2020 Class Gift Campaign and the Student Philanthropy Network are already accepting nominations for the 2020 Senior Class Gift.
You can submit your nominations online or by texting “ClassGift2020” to 71777. To nominate your idea, you’ll need to provide a description of it and explain how it aligns with the University and Class Gift Campaign mission as well how it will make an impact on Penn State.
Nominations close September 13, and any Penn Stater is able to participate. Once nominations close, members of the Class of 2020 will vote on their favorites September 25-30. The winner(s) will be revealed October 1 at Past to Present during Homecoming week.
Need some inspiration? Check out our class gift March Madness bracket! The Nittany Lion Shrine was the one that stood the test and was crowned Penn State’s favorite class gift.
