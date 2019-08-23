Second Annual Transportation Fair Comes to HUB Lawn

On Tuesday, August 27, Penn State students, faculty, and staff can find out all they need to know about getting around campus and town—and enter to win some great prizes.

The second annual Transportation Fair, hosted by Penn State Transportation Services, will be held on the HUB lawn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Transportation Services staff, as well as staff from partner organizations, will be on hand to share information on campus parking, biking, transit, bus and shuttle services, car and ride sharing, Penn State Fleet vehicle rentals, and more.

Visitors can enjoy fresh-baked treats from the Penn State Bakery as they browse the fair. And early birds will get an extra treat: The first 24 visitors will receive a gift card from Campus Dining or Jamba Juice.

Each visitor will receive a card that can be punched at six tables: Parking, CATA/Campus Shuttle, Enterprise CarShare/Zimride, Biking, University Police, and Student Employment. Each punch equals an entry into a drawing featuring these prizes:

One month of free parking

$50 Whiskers (Nittany Lion Inn) and Legends (The Penn Stater) gift cards

CATA bus token rolls

Zagster bike share memberships

$25 Barnes and Noble gift card

Campus Dining theme dinner tickets

Edge Coffee Bar prize packs

Starbucks gift basket

Penn State Bakery cookie tins

Fair visitors can receive bonus entries by following Transportation Services on Facebook and Twitter.

The Transportation Fair will also feature informational tables where students can learn about employment opportunities with Transportation Services and event sponsors.

This event is sponsored by CATA, Edge Coffee Bar, Jamba Juice, the Penn State Bakery, Penn State Hospitality Services, Campus Dining, Pepsi, and Starbucks.

In the event of rain, the Transportation Fair will be held Friday, August 30.

