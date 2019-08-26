‘Be A Part From The Start’ Introduces Class Of 2023 To Penn State Traditions, Culture

The Class of 2023 received a thorough introduction to Penn State pride when it poured into Rec Hall Sunday night to take part in Welcome Week’s annual “Be A Part From The Start” pep rally. The event featured appearances from Penn State coaches and teams, t-shirt giveaways, and tutorials on the Nittany Lions’ many cheers and chants.

The night’s festivities began with a performance from the Blue Band. Penn State cheerleading, joined by the Nittany Lion, then came out to teach the thousands of freshman how to properly perform a “We Are” chant — say it 3x and remember to say thank you.

Next, the Penn State Lionettes Dance Team performed a rousing routine to hip remix of Steve Winwood’s classic 80s jam “Higher Love.” Penn State men’s basketball’s players then came out to hand out some free TVs and fire up the crowd.

Penn State football’s freshman class, joined by head coach James Franklin, then stormed onto the floor to give away two complimentary tickets to the upcoming Jonas Brothers concert at the Bryce Jordan Center. Franklin followed that up with an emphatic speech in which he touted Penn State’s culture and the opportunity freshmen have in front of themselves.

"Enjoy these four years. You guys are part of something very special. There's no place like Penn State, so let's enjoy these next four years."



James Franklin was on hand along with a few of his players at Be A Part From The Start. pic.twitter.com/XKl38M3cVd — Onward State (@OnwardState) August 26, 2019

Beaver Stadium PA announcer Dean DeVore was also present to teach the freshman class Penn State football’s newest tradition. The new first down chant will be performed at every home game this upcoming season.

.@PennStateFball unveiled a new first down chant for the Class of 2023 to practice.



Beaver Stadium's PA announcer was on hand tonight to give #PSU2023 a chance to practice it. pic.twitter.com/FzOiARZ2Yz — Onward State (@OnwardState) August 26, 2019

The event continued with appearances by Penn State women’s volleyball, THON 2020 Executive Director Regina Duesler, and the Lady Lions basketball team. The Penn State Glee Club led the Class of 2023 in a rendition of “Fight On, State,” before handing things back over to Blue Band director Gregory Dane. He and the rest of the band guided the freshman class through some of the band’s biggest hits.

The night culminated with a rendition of the university’s alma mater, as all Penn State events should end.

Tonight's event wrapped up with, of course, the singing of the Penn State Alma Mater.



You sounded amazing, #PSU2023. pic.twitter.com/Os10JAh78Z — Onward State (@OnwardState) August 26, 2019

