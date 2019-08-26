‘Be A Part From The Start’ Introduces Class Of 2023 To Penn State Traditions, Culture
The Class of 2023 received a thorough introduction to Penn State pride when it poured into Rec Hall Sunday night to take part in Welcome Week’s annual “Be A Part From The Start” pep rally. The event featured appearances from Penn State coaches and teams, t-shirt giveaways, and tutorials on the Nittany Lions’ many cheers and chants.
The night’s festivities began with a performance from the Blue Band. Penn State cheerleading, joined by the Nittany Lion, then came out to teach the thousands of freshman how to properly perform a “We Are” chant — say it 3x and remember to say thank you.
Next, the Penn State Lionettes Dance Team performed a rousing routine to hip remix of Steve Winwood’s classic 80s jam “Higher Love.” Penn State men’s basketball’s players then came out to hand out some free TVs and fire up the crowd.
Penn State football’s freshman class, joined by head coach James Franklin, then stormed onto the floor to give away two complimentary tickets to the upcoming Jonas Brothers concert at the Bryce Jordan Center. Franklin followed that up with an emphatic speech in which he touted Penn State’s culture and the opportunity freshmen have in front of themselves.
Beaver Stadium PA announcer Dean DeVore was also present to teach the freshman class Penn State football’s newest tradition. The new first down chant will be performed at every home game this upcoming season.
The event continued with appearances by Penn State women’s volleyball, THON 2020 Executive Director Regina Duesler, and the Lady Lions basketball team. The Penn State Glee Club led the Class of 2023 in a rendition of “Fight On, State,” before handing things back over to Blue Band director Gregory Dane. He and the rest of the band guided the freshman class through some of the band’s biggest hits.
The night culminated with a rendition of the university’s alma mater, as all Penn State events should end.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Sean Clifford Named Penn State Football’s Starting Quarterback
Clifford will take the job left vacant by Trace McSorley, who went 31-9 as the Nittany Lions’ QB1 in three seasons at the helm of the team’s offense.
New First Down Cheer Coming To Beaver Stadium
Beginning this season, when the Nittany Lions convert a first down, Beaver Stadium’s announced will yell, “First down!” to which fans will respond “Penn State!”
Send this to a friend
Comments