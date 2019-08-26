Ja’Juan Seider is pretty good at his job, huh.

Penn State football landed a verbal commitment from four-star running back Keyvone Lee on Monday evening. Lee made the announcement on Instagram live.

JUST IN: Four-star running back Keyvone Lee commits to Penn State over Florida, LSU, and Alabama, among others. — Onward State (@OnwardState) August 27, 2019

Lee hails from Clearwater, Florida, and he plays his high school ball at Superior Collegiate Academy in his hometown. He picked the Nittany Lions over a host of offers from big programs, including Florida, LSU, and Alabama, among others.

Penn State’s recruiting in the state of Florida has gotten an incredible boost after the hiring of Ja’Juan Seider in January 2018. James Franklin made his intention to recruit the Sunshine State more abundantly clear after adding Seider to his coaching staff, and he’s backed up that talk with some high-profile commitments like this one today.

In addition to Lee, the Nittany Lions have convinced blue-chip prospects like running back Noah Cain and John Dunmore to leave Florida and play football in Happy Valley. Penn State also has a verbal commitment from fellow four-star running back and Floridian Caziah Holmes in the 2020 recruiting cycle.

Running back has quickly become a position of strength for the Nittany Lions over the past few seasons. Saquon Barkley was the first blue-chip back to play for Penn State in a long time during his college career, and highly-rated recruits like Cain, Miles Sanders, Ricky Slade, and Devyn Ford joined the team during and after Barkley’s career. This recruiting success has given Penn State a legitimate case to claim to the “Running Back U” title.

James Franklin now has 23 verbal pledges and two running backs in his current recruiting class. Four-star linebacker Curtis Jacobs and four-star defensive back Enzo Jennings are headliners in this year’s class.

You can get a glimpse of Lee’s skill set by checking out his highlight tape here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]