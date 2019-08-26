Kendall White, Jonni Parker, Kaitlyn Hord Selected To 2019 Preseason All-Big Ten Team
Penn State women’s volleyball was well-represented Monday afternoon when the Big Ten released a slew of preseason honors and rankings.
Senior libero Kendall White was unanimously named to the 2019 preseason All-Big Ten team by the conference’s coaches. The 2018 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year posted a single-season record 558 digs last season and held opponents to .170 hitting. She joins Illinois’ Jacqueline Quade and Wisconsin’s Dana Rekkte as the only unanimous selections this time around.
White is joined by fellow Nittany Lions Kaitlyn Hord and Jonni Parker on the preseason All-Big Ten team. Hord finished her impressive debut season with a team-high hitting percentage of .383, which ranked fourth across the Big Ten. Parker, on the other hand, led Penn State in kills (351) and recorded a whopping 29 kills against Nebraska to became the first Penn State freshman to reach the single-game mark in nearly two decades. The right side went on to be named 2018 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and earn first-team All-Big Ten honors.
The conference also released its Big Ten preseason poll. Penn State comes in at No. 4 behind No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 2 Nebraska, and No. 3 Minnesota.
The No. 8 Nittany Lions will open the 2019 season against Hofstra at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 30. They’ll then welcome Holy Cross and Wichita State to Rec Hall for a pair of matches on Saturday, August 31. You can find more information about the rest of Penn State’s 2019 schedule here.
