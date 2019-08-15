PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Ranked No. 8 In Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Shannon Soboslay
By Matt DiSanto
8/15/19 4:04 am

Another season, another top 10 ranking for Penn State women’s volleyball.

Penn State women’s volleyball was ranked No. 8 in the 2019 AVCA Division I preseason coaches’ poll, which was released on Tuesday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions are joined by fellow Big Ten representatives Nebraska (No. 2), Minnesota (No. 3), Wisconsin (No. 5), and Illinois (No. 6) in the top 10. Reigning national champion Stanford, which beat Penn State in the Elite Eight of last year’s NCAA tournament, is the top team in the country.

This preseason ranking should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with Penn State’s program. Led by veteran starters such as libero Kendall White, the Nittany Lions posted a 26-8 record in 2018 and have qualified for the NCAA tournament in every season since 1981.

Russ Rose’s squad will open the 2019 season against Hofstra during the Penn State Classic on Friday, August 30. The Nittany Lions will then face Holy Cross and Wichita State on Saturday, August 31, as part of the event before heading to Iowa State for a pair of matches against the Cyclones and LSU on September 6 and 7, respectively.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

150 Years Of College Football: How Does Penn State Stack Up Against The Rest?

Founded in 1887, Penn State’s football program has been around longer than most. So, it begs the question, how do the Nittany Lions compare to the rest of the country?

Penn State Rolls Out Mandatory Wireless Update For Windows, Apple Users

2019 Penn State Football Student Away Game Ticket Prices Released

Breaking Down Penn State Football’s New Digital Student Ticket Process

Here’s the rundown on what you should know before making the trip up University Drive for the first tailgate and kickoff of the season.

Penn State Rolls Out Mandatory Wireless Update For Windows, Apple Users

Students, faculty, and staff should update their Windows, Mac, iPhone, and Linux devices before they return to campus.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend