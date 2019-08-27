PSU news by
Your Fall 2019 Sylly Week Playlist

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Rory Pelella
8/27/19 4:01 am

Happy Sylly Week, Penn State! For all you freshmen out there, welcome to everyone’s favorite week of the semester and the best four years of your life.

To kick things off, we’ve made a playlist of songs that put simply, absolutely slaps. Whether you’re hosting a dorm pregame or your first apartment party, or you just want need something to make the walk to class bearable, these tracks will pump you up and get you ready for all the Sylly Week festivities you could ever imagine. I mean who doesn’t love some classic throwbacks, Beaver Stadium hype songs, new Taylor, and timeless Jonas Brothers bangers?

So bust out the dance moves and NEVER be afraid to get a little sylly…

Rory Pelella

Rory is a freshman from Binghamton, New York. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves ice cream, Penn State sports, and spending time with her two dogs, Coach and Jeter. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.

