Penn State Upgrades From Lynda.com To LinkedIn Learning

Although you might not know you have access, your Lynda.com subscription has been upgraded to one with LinkedIn Learning.

Penn State Information Technology has partnered with LinkedIn and upgraded Lynda.com to its popular online professional development platform LinkedIn Learning. The new program features easy-to-use interface, expanded course library, and other interactive features.

The changes will help predict learning trends and deliver a more personalized learning experience to students to meet their learning and professional development goals. Changes have been made to the design and functionality of the program, too.

Although the name and look are different, many of Lynda.com’s features are still available through LinkedIn Learning. All Lynda.com account histories–including completed courses, playlists, and learning certificates –can be accessed through LinkedIn Learning.

LinkedIn Learning will allow users to connect their accounts with their LinkedIn profiles. The connection will allow LinkedIn Learning to recommend courses based on their work history, skills, and likes.

