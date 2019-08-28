State College Spikes To Host 11th Annual THON Game

For their final home game of the season on Sunday, the State College Spikes will donate a portion of the game’s proceeds to THON.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit THON which has drawn support from other sports franchises in the past including the Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies and Flyers, and the New York Knicks.

The Spikes will host the Williamsport Crosscutters at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and gates opening at 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased for just $8 at the THON office through Wednesday, or at a table in the HUB’s main lounge area until Saturday. Tickets are also available at the box office on game day, but be sure to mention THON at the ticket window to ensure the purchase credits the philant hropy.

The THON game will also feature “Bark In The Park” Night, so feel free to bring your furry friend(s). There will also be postgame fireworks.

With just six games remaining this season for the Short-Season Single A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Spikes are in a tight race in the standings.

Currently, they’re in third place in the New York-Penn League’s Pinckney Division. The Spikes are neck-and-neck with the West Virginia Black Bears and the Batavia Muckdogs, and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers trailing not too far behind.

