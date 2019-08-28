Travel Delays Expected For Penn State Football Game Days

If you aren’t lucky enough to live a short (or long) walk away from Beaver Stadium, you probably know how much it sucks to sit in traffic on a football weekend. Unfortunately, although stadium parking is reformed, you can expect more of the same when it comes to traveling to see Penn State play this season.

PennDOT alerted drivers that they should expect travel delays for home football games, beginning with the opener this weekend, due to ongoing traffic and closures.

From the Harrisburg area:

Traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction on Route 22 in Juniata County, east of the Arch Rock interchange. There is also a 12-foot width restriction

On Route 322 and 22, westbound traffic is restricted to one lane in the Burnham area west of Lewistown in Mifflin County. The eastbound traffic lanes will be restricted beginning September 3.

On Route 322, traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction from the Mifflin/Centre County line through Potters Mills. There are also 12-foot and 14-foot width restrictions

From the Johnstown area:

There are lane restrictions on U.S. 22 in the Armaugh area from two miles west of the Route 56 interchange to half a mile east of the Route 403 interchange. There is also a 10-foot width restriction.

From the Lock Haven area:

A traffic signal at the end of the I-80 westbound off-ramp at the Bellefonte/161 exit on Route 26 should alleviate conjestion and back-ups.

From western PA:

There is bridge work and lane restrictions on I-80 eastbound in DuBois between mile-marker 97 and 101. There’s also a 12-foot width restriction, and speed is reduced to 55 miles per hour.

There is also bridge work with lane shifts on I-80 eastbound and westbound near mile-marker 125 in Clearfield County.

In State College:

On North Atherton, bridge repair work spanning I-99 has a one-way lane restriction for westbound traffic.

