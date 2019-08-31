Gameday Coverage: No. 15 Penn State vs. Idaho
No. 15 Penn State football (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will open the 2019 season against FCS Idaho on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions open up the season coming off a loss to Kentucky in the 2019 Citrus Bowl and a 9-4 overall record in 2018. Here’s everything you’ll need to know to be fully prepared for Saturday’s season opener:
Television
Saturday’s game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Brandon Gaudin, James Laurinaitis, and Elise Menaker will be on the call.
Radio
Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams
Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM, Sirius: Ch. 132, XM: Ch. 196
Weather
Forecasts are calling for a beautiful day for football in Happy Valley this Saturday. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-high 70s and it’ll be partly sunny throughout the game, according to AccuWeather.
Last Meeting
Saturday will mark the first-ever meeting between Penn State and Idaho on the gridiron.
Injuries/Suspensions
Head coach James Franklin said that Penn State is as healthy as it’s ever been at the conclusion of training camp, but the team will still have two notable players absent from the lineup. Senior linebacker Cam Brown will sit out the first half of the game due to a targeting foul he committed in the Citrus Bowl, and backup cornerback Donovan Johnson will be suspended for week one due to a violation of team rules.
Media Coverage
Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game. You can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and we’ll also provide play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.
Sports editors Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) and Will Pegler (@gritdude) will be in the press box while visual editor Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) and photographer Shannon Soboslay (@shansobo) are set to be on the field.
Onward State
- Idaho Preview
- Staff Predictions
- Penn State’s first depth chart of the season
- Bold predictions for the 2019 season
- Sean Clifford has plenty of confidence entering his first season as captain, starting quarterback
- PJ Mullen, play these songs in Beaver Stadium
- Brent Pry, Penn State defense plan on improving in closing out teams
- Three takeaways from Penn State’s first depth chart
- How to survive a Penn State tailgate
