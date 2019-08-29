Staff Picks: Beaver Stadium’s Song Of The Year

Whether you remember screaming “We ain’t ever getting older” to 107,000 of your closest friends or jumping up and down to “Mo Bamba” nonstop to distract yourself from the rain and cold, every football season is defined by a song that’s played on repeat game in and game out at Beaver Stadium.

It doesn’t matter if it’s rap, country, or pop. Music Man PJ Mullen’s choice for the year sets the mood inside the stadium and lends itself to the soundtrack of plenty of iconic moments.

Our staff took a stab at predicting what this year’s unofficial official anthem will be. And if Mullen has yet to make his pick, we have a few recommendations in the back.

Mikey Mandarino: Old Town Road

Penn State is located in a, uh, rural area, so there’s no doubt in my mind that Old Town Road — the original Old Town Road, that is — will be Beaver Stadium’s song of the year. Who needs a collab from Billy Ray Cyrus or Diplo when you can just get a dosage of pure, original Lil Nas X?

Billy Ray Cyrus hadn’t been relevant since the Hannah Montana days before he hopped on the Old Town Road bandwagon, and who even is Diplo? The only remix I can even think of making a case for is the one with Young Thug and Mason Ramsey, but even then, it isn’t good enough to top the original in my eyes.

Andy Mollenauer: Old Town Road (ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)

Like “Closer” by The Chainsmokers, this song is overplayed, but the only difference is that it’s not terrible. Nothing says Beaver Stadium-worthy bop like a rap and country crossover that everyone will sing along to. Lil Nas X handing it off to Billy Ray Cyrus coming in strong is sure to get the student section loud for every opposing offense’s third down, and this song should definitely be this one at the top of PJ Mullen’s queue.

Will Pegler: Seoul Town Road (feat. RM of BTS)

You thought “Mo Bamba” was the best way to get Beaver Stadium rowdy? Think again. This K-pop remix would be a perfect way to get Penn State fans up and out of their seats. The two-minute long remix has no slow moments, so PJ Mullen could skip to any point in it and immediately get the crowd loud when the defense needs a big stop.

It’s also a known fact that there is not nearly enough BTS played on gamedays at Beaver Stadium. Mullen’s song choice would fix this issue.

Rory Pelella: Old Town Road (Diplo Remix)

After 17 weeks at the top of the Billboard 100, Old Town Road has established itself as the song of the year, and possibly the song of our generation. But the original version featuring Billy Ray Cyrus is too slow for a game day inside Beaver Stadium. The Diplo remix, however, is fast, upbeat, and perfect for hyping people up and setting the right game day mood. The stands will be shaking when this songs plays for the first time this weekend.

Hope Damato: Old Town Road (ft. Young Thug and Mason Ramsey)

Beaver Stadium’s song of the year is going to be the Old Town Road Young Thug and Mason Ramsey remix. Penn State has been a huge fan of Ramsey ever since he surprised us at THON last year. And if we’re lucky enough, maybe he will be a special guest at the White Out game. We know James Franklin already invited the only singers we stan more than Ramsey.

