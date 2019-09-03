PSU news by
Your Pre-Jonas Brothers Concert Playlist

Steffen Blanco | Onward State
By Riley Davies
9/3/19 4:10 am

If you’re sending out an “S.O.S” for Jonas Brothers’ discography before they headline the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, or are just a “Sucker” for their music, you’ll want to check out our playlist.

We’re covering the classic oldies like “Burnin Up,” “Lovebug,” and “Year 3000.” They’re the hits that everyone’s inner pre-teen hopes to hear live, along with all of the new hits that are topping the charts, as well.

Don’t “Hesitate” to sing at the top of your lungs and fulfill your childhood (and adult) dreams this Wednesday with some help from our pre-JoBros playlist.

Riley Davies

Riley is a freshman studying Public Relations from Orange County, CA. You understandably may be questioning why she is at Penn State and to be quite frank, so is she. She loves dogs, Creamery lemonade, and going to Trader Joe's. You can reach her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rileyydavies for retweets of dogs.

