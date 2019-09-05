IFC, Panhel To Sponsor ‘Greek Tailgate’ Before Home Football Games

The Penn State Interfraternity Council (IFC) and Panhellenic Council (PHC) are sanctioning “Greek Tailgates” before home football games, starting this weekend. The tailgates, which were planned with the help of the university, are intended to “provide a safer, more positive regulated experience for our community,” according to a statement from Panhel.

Each tailgate will start four hours before that day’s game and be located at a designated, five-acre lot near the Law Building. Members over the age of 21 can bring up to six alcoholic beverages with them, but liquor is banned from the grounds entirely. Of-age members will need to check in at a tent to receive a wristband that acknowledges they’re legally allowed to drink.

Each org that registers will have a tent that serves as a “home base,” but members are free to move about the lot to the tents of other chapters. The tailgate will also feature a DJ and have third-party security and paramedics on hand.

Plans were developed “under the direct advisement and support of the university” and have been in the works for more than a year, according to statements from Panhel and IFC. In addition to assisting in planning, the university is also helping fund these tailgates, but exact amounts have not been finalized yet.

The inaugural tailgate will take place Saturday before the Buffalo game, beginning at 3:30 p.m. IFC said the tailgates will be organized on a week-to-week basis, so plans for future games are not set in stone yet.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

