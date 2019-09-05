Nick Jonas: ‘You Guys Are Louder’ Than Pitt

The Jonas Brothers are anything but strangers to Penn State culture.

They had their hearts broken at the Rose Bowl, know about the secret extra sip between the cups of a Dirty Sprite, and even have their own football jerseys, courtesy of one James Franklin. They also know if you can’t go to college, go to Pitt.

During a brief interlude of their concert at the Bryce Jordan Center Wednesday, brother No. 3 Nick talked to the close-to-sold-out crowd for a couple minutes. While explaining how special Penn State is to him and his brothers, Nick thanked townie-turned-manager Phil McIntyre for discovering them and reminisced on their first visit to Champs Downtown in April to kick off their “Happiness Begins” tour.

“Penn State knows how to party,” he said. “It’s shocking how much you love to party.”

“Penn State knows how to party.” pic.twitter.com/chNY6YwTLj — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 5, 2019

He also managed to sneak in a slight jab at Pitt.

“We were in Pittsburgh last night,” he said. “I know Pitt and Penn State aren’t the best of friends. Don’t tell them I said this, but you guys are louder.”

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise if Pitt students at a concert are anything like Pitt students at a football game. We’ll see how Ohio State’s crowd compares tomorrow at the band’s Columbus show.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Jonas Brothers Arrive At Champs Downtown After their concert at the Bryce Jordan Center, the Jonas Brothers made a pitstop at a familiar location Wednesday night.