Nick Jonas: ‘You Guys Are Louder’ Than Pitt
The Jonas Brothers are anything but strangers to Penn State culture.
They had their hearts broken at the Rose Bowl, know about the secret extra sip between the cups of a Dirty Sprite, and even have their own football jerseys, courtesy of one James Franklin. They also know if you can’t go to college, go to Pitt.
During a brief interlude of their concert at the Bryce Jordan Center Wednesday, brother No. 3 Nick talked to the close-to-sold-out crowd for a couple minutes. While explaining how special Penn State is to him and his brothers, Nick thanked townie-turned-manager Phil McIntyre for discovering them and reminisced on their first visit to Champs Downtown in April to kick off their “Happiness Begins” tour.
“Penn State knows how to party,” he said. “It’s shocking how much you love to party.”
He also managed to sneak in a slight jab at Pitt.
“We were in Pittsburgh last night,” he said. “I know Pitt and Penn State aren’t the best of friends. Don’t tell them I said this, but you guys are louder.”
This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise if Pitt students at a concert are anything like Pitt students at a football game. We’ll see how Ohio State’s crowd compares tomorrow at the band’s Columbus show.
