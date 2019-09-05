PSU news by
Penn State Police Investigating Two Paintball Gun Incidents On Park Ave

By Rory Pelella
9/5/19 11:27 pm

Penn State Police is investigating two incidents involving a paintball gun that occurred on Park Ave. Thursday.

According to a statement released by the Penn State University Police and Public Safety, an unknown suspect fired a paintball gun at pedestrians at two different locations on Park Ave. The first incident occurred at 5:45 p.m. near the Nittany Lion Inn, while the second occurred near East Halls at 9:30 p.m.

Although no one was injured, police are still trying to locate the unknown suspect and are asking anyone with information to call 814-863-1111.

About the Author

Rory Pelella

Rory is a sophomore from Binghamton, New York and one of Onward State's News Editors. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves anything Penn State (especially Yallah), the Yankees and Giants, and a good old fashioned New York slice. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.

