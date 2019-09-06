PSU news by
Penn State Requests World War II Veteran Photos For Military Appreciation Week

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Cassady Potts
9/6/19 4:10 am

Penn State Today is requesting folks send in photos of living World War II veterans, nurses, or any others who served in the Army, Navy, Marines, Army Air Corps, or Coast Guard for a photo gallery that will be used to celebrate the “Greatest Generation,” the theme of this year’s Military Appreciation Week.

Editors will choose photos that best represent this year’s theme to be included in the gallery and featured in the online gallery and on social media.

Entries should include:

  • Name
  • Age
  • Military rank or duty
  • Branch of service
  • A short description of the photo
  • Quote from the veteran about their service

A Penn State connection should also be included if possible and will be given priority over other entries. Both a current photo of the veteran as well as one of them in a military setting is recommended.

Submissions can be emailed to [email protected] with the subject “Greatest Generation” by 5 p.m. Monday, September 30.

This year’s Military Appreciation Week, which will be held from Friday, November 8 through Saturday, November 16, will honor those who served in the United States military during World War II.

Cassady Potts

Cassady Potts

