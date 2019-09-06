Penn State Requests World War II Veteran Photos For Military Appreciation Week

Penn State Today is requesting folks send in photos of living World War II veterans, nurses, or any others who served in the Army, Navy, Marines, Army Air Corps, or Coast Guard for a photo gallery that will be used to celebrate the “Greatest Generation,” the theme of this year’s Military Appreciation Week.

Editors will choose photos that best represent this year’s theme to be included in the gallery and featured in the online gallery and on social media.

Entries should include:

Name

Age

Military rank or duty

Branch of service

A short description of the photo

Quote from the veteran about their service

A Penn State connection should also be included if possible and will be given priority over other entries. Both a current photo of the veteran as well as one of them in a military setting is recommended.

Submissions can be emailed to [email protected] with the subject “Greatest Generation” by 5 p.m. Monday, September 30.

This year’s Military Appreciation Week, which will be held from Friday, November 8 through Saturday, November 16, will honor those who served in the United States military during World War II.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Cassady Potts Cassady is a junior English and journalism major and Onward State's Student Life Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

Previewing The Enemy: Buffalo Bulls The defending MAC Eastern Division Champion is coming off a 10-4 season, but it lost starting quarterback Tyree Jackson, star linebacker Khalil Hodges, and other key contributors from last year’s team.