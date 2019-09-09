We Want To Hear Your Penn State Love Stories

Do you have a love story that’s rooted in mutual love for Penn State football? Did a Lady and the Tramp-esque moment at Canyon turn into something so much more? Did your wedding feature a Nittany Lion cake topper?

Whether you met at an awkward freshman year social event, drunk on the Whoop, or years after you graduated, we want to hear about it.

No matter what season your relationship is in, every couple has its own love story that’s worth sharing. If you think your love story holds something unique, submit your origin story to [email protected] with answers to the following:

What are your names?

What were your graduation years?

When and where did you meet?

How did you meet?

What was your first date?

What is your best Penn State memory together?

Where are you in your relationship now?

Anything else you would like to add

Any (horizontal) pictures that you would like included

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Riley Davies Riley is a sophomore studying Public Relations from Orange County, CA. You understandably may be questioning why she is at Penn State and to be quite frank, so is she. She loves dogs, Creamery lemonade, and going to Trader Joe's. You can reach her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rileyydavies for retweets of dogs.

Penn State Football Opens As 17.5-Point Favorite Over Pitt The Nittany Lions are favored to beat Pitt for the third consecutive season.