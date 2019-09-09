We Want To Hear Your Penn State Love Stories
Do you have a love story that’s rooted in mutual love for Penn State football? Did a Lady and the Tramp-esque moment at Canyon turn into something so much more? Did your wedding feature a Nittany Lion cake topper?
Whether you met at an awkward freshman year social event, drunk on the Whoop, or years after you graduated, we want to hear about it.
No matter what season your relationship is in, every couple has its own love story that’s worth sharing. If you think your love story holds something unique, submit your origin story to [email protected] with answers to the following:
- What are your names?
- What were your graduation years?
- When and where did you meet?
- How did you meet?
- What was your first date?
- What is your best Penn State memory together?
- Where are you in your relationship now?
- Anything else you would like to add
- Any (horizontal) pictures that you would like included
