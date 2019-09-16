Tickets For Wrestling Olympic Trials At BJC Go On Sale September 20

The Bryce Jordan Center was finally confirmed as the host of the 2020 United States Olympic Trials for wrestling over the weekend. Now, you know how to make sure you’re there when Nittany Lion greats like Zain Retherford, David Taylor, and Bo Nickal make their returns home.

Tickets to attend the Trials will go on sale Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here. They start at $49 and cover the cost of admission to all sessions.

The two-day event begins on Saturday, April 4 with the Challenge Tournament, which will include 18 weight classes. Winners of the Challenge Tournament brackets will advance to the Final X Championship Series on Sunday where they’ll the face the weight class’ top seeds as determined by the 2020 Olympic Games Team Selection Procedures. This seed has a bye to the Championship Series and is typically the weight class’ returning World team placewinner.

Winners of the Final X Championship Series, similar to the one held at Rec Hall last year, will earn spots on the Olympic team that’ll compete in Tokyo next summer.

