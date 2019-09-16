UHS To Offer Your On-Campus Flu Shots

Flu season is approaching fast, and University Health Services is doing its part to ensure students are able to get their vaccinations and avoid catching the flu in their 700-person lectures in 100 Thomas.

UHS will host its annual fall flu shot clinics from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 26 and October 1, 3, 10, 15, and 21. Students may come as walk-ins or schedule appointments in advance.

Clinics will be held in Alumni Hall in the HUB. Commonwealth campus students should check with their on-campus health service or local providers for information on clinics in their area.

You should bring you health insurance card and Penn State ID. There are no administration or appointment fees, but $25 will be charged to your bursar account if you don’t have insurance information with you or if UHS doesn’t have your information on file.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Sarah Baumann Sarah is a sophomore studying Heath Policy & Administration. She is a proud resident of the Lehigh Valley. You can usually find her sitting in the S Zone at football games or supporting the Portland Timbers, Liverpool FC and the U.S. National Teams. If you ever want to hear about the time she played cornhole with Trace McSorley or met Saquon at homecoming let her know. She's one of the few who doesn't have a twitter but if you want to know more email her at [email protected] and follow her on insta @skbaumann

Penn State Football Ranked No. 13 In AP Top 25 Poll The Nittany Lions held their No. 13 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll after beating Pitt 17-10 on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium.