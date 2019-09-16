UHS To Offer Your On-Campus Flu Shots
Flu season is approaching fast, and University Health Services is doing its part to ensure students are able to get their vaccinations and avoid catching the flu in their 700-person lectures in 100 Thomas.
UHS will host its annual fall flu shot clinics from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 26 and October 1, 3, 10, 15, and 21. Students may come as walk-ins or schedule appointments in advance.
Clinics will be held in Alumni Hall in the HUB. Commonwealth campus students should check with their on-campus health service or local providers for information on clinics in their area.
You should bring you health insurance card and Penn State ID. There are no administration or appointment fees, but $25 will be charged to your bursar account if you don’t have insurance information with you or if UHS doesn’t have your information on file.
