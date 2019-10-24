PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

We Want To See Your Best Penn State Pumpkins

Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State
By Sarah Baumann
10/24/19 4:18 am

Spooky SZN is in full swing, folks.

The leaves are changing colors, the weather is cooler, and pumpkins are gracing doorsteps all over State College. Carving pumpkins is a classic fall favorite and there’s no better way to showcase your school pride than by carving a Penn State-themed pumpkin.

If you think you’ve got a pumpkin worth our time, send it our way.

We want to see your Penn State pumpkin carvings. Email pictures of your creations to [email protected] and include your inspiration for them in order to be featured on our website.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Sarah Baumann

Sarah is a sophomore studying Health Policy & Administration. She is a proud resident of Bethlehem, PA. You can usually find her sitting in the S Zone at football games or supporting the Portland Timbers, Liverpool FC and the U.S. National Teams. If you ever want to hear about the time she played cornhole with Trace McSorley or met Saquon at homecoming let her know. If you want to know more email her at [email protected] and follow her on insta @skbaumann

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

More Grudge Matches We Need Following Wrestling & Football Spikeball Game

After the festivities on Tuesday, we couldn’t help but wonder what it would be like if more varsity athletes in Happy Valley challenged each other to (not-so) friendly competition outside of their respective sports.

[Photo Story] Welcoming Fall Foliage Back To Penn State

Fall’s sweeping over Happy Valley and it’s bringing a gorgeous display of fall foliage with it.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend