We Want To See Your Best Penn State Pumpkins
Spooky SZN is in full swing, folks.
The leaves are changing colors, the weather is cooler, and pumpkins are gracing doorsteps all over State College. Carving pumpkins is a classic fall favorite and there’s no better way to showcase your school pride than by carving a Penn State-themed pumpkin.
If you think you’ve got a pumpkin worth our time, send it our way.
We want to see your Penn State pumpkin carvings. Email pictures of your creations to [email protected] and include your inspiration for them in order to be featured on our website.
