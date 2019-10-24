We Want To See Your Best Penn State Pumpkins

Spooky SZN is in full swing, folks.

The leaves are changing colors, the weather is cooler, and pumpkins are gracing doorsteps all over State College. Carving pumpkins is a classic fall favorite and there’s no better way to showcase your school pride than by carving a Penn State-themed pumpkin.

If you think you’ve got a pumpkin worth our time, send it our way.

We want to see your Penn State pumpkin carvings. Email pictures of your creations to [email protected] and include your inspiration for them in order to be featured on our website.

About the Author

Sarah Baumann Sarah is a sophomore studying Health Policy & Administration. She is a proud resident of Bethlehem, PA. You can usually find her sitting in the S Zone at football games or supporting the Portland Timbers, Liverpool FC and the U.S. National Teams. If you ever want to hear about the time she played cornhole with Trace McSorley or met Saquon at homecoming let her know. If you want to know more email her at [email protected] and follow her on insta @skbaumann

