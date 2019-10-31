The Best Penn State Pumpkins

Spooky season is upon us, and nothing screams fall more than some festive, Penn State-themed pumpkins. Last week, we asked you to sharpen your pumpkin carving tools or dig up some old photos of your best pumpkins so we could showcase the best. Here are some of our favorites!

Jim and Moira Singer

Jim and Moira Singer carved this beauty two years ago. The Symbol of Our Best looks great anywhere — from sweatshirts to the Lion Shrine to pumpkins.

Joyce Massar

After visiting Black Moshannon State Park and visiting the Creamery for a sweet treat, Joyce was so pumped up for the White Out game she carved a “We Are”-inspired pumpkin.

Jessi Lillo (Class of 1990)

If there’s one person Penn Staters love, it’s Joe Paterno. This alum took full advantage of the wrinkles on this pumpkin to create a one of a kind Joe-Pa-Lantern.

Christopher Auman

This pumpkin has everything — from the PSU block letters, to the Nittany Lion stuntin’ on em, to paw prints.

Devin Nallen (Class of 2013)

Nallen and his wife carved these pumpkins before Penn State’s game against Michigan State. These pumpkins were definitely the key to bringing home the coveted Land Grant trophy.

About the Author

Sarah Baumann Sarah is a sophomore studying Health Policy & Administration. She is a proud resident of Bethlehem, PA. You can usually find her sitting in the S Zone at football games or supporting the Portland Timbers, Liverpool FC and the U.S. National Teams. If you ever want to hear about the time she played cornhole with Trace McSorley or met Saquon at homecoming let her know. If you want to know more email her at [email protected] and follow her on insta @skbaumann