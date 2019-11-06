Global Entrepreneurship Week Returns, Bringing With It Imagination And Innovation

Penn State’s Global Entrepreneurship Week is returning to the campus for its 11th installment and will run for more than two weeks from now through November 19.

Global Entrepreneurship Week is a celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation within the Penn State community. Programming includes daily presentations, keynote addresses, workshops, and networking opportunities aimed at local entrepreneurs, start-ups, and students hoping to learn more.

Since its inception, GEW has hosted hundreds of events and drawn in thousands of students across University Park and all of the Commonwealth campuses. It’s become one of the largest weeks of its kind in the world

The event began with HackPSU on Saturday. Seminar topics over the next two weeks range from using social media strategically to crafting effective resumes to learning what it’s actually like to work in a startup. Guest speakers include Brandthumb founder John Gilmore, U.S. Small Business Administration district director Dr. Kelly Hunt, and Voodoo Brewery general manager Eric Nartatez.

As far as key events to look out for, Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications professor and GEW advisor Carol Feltman recommends interested students attend the Start-Up Mixer at 8 p.m. on November 12. At the event, you can network with start-ups looking to hire students.

“Last year, it was the most attended event with more than 100 students showing up to talk with various start-ups,” she said.

A full schedule of events can be found on GEW’s website.

