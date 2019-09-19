NRT Presents: ‘Doubt, A Parable’

No Refund Theatre is partnering with Late Night to present Doubt, A Parable, a play written by John Patrick Shanley and directed by Freddie Miller.

Doubt, A Parable follows the story of Father Flynn, a respected priest at St. Nicholas Church School in the Bronx, who is accused by Sister Aloysius, the school principal, of sexual misconduct with the school’s only black student.

The play raises questions of doubt within the characters, but it also leaves the audience with their own doubts about what they believe to be true or false.

Alysa Rubin | Onward State

The show stars Sean Terrey as Father Flynn, Clarisse Cofrancesco as Sister Aloysius, Marley Bradner as Sister James, and Anna Wirschal as Mrs. Muller.

It’s hard to pick a favorite performance, as each actor excels at bringing their respective character to life. Cofrancesco nails her role as the stern principal, while Terrey gives a compelling performance as the personable priest, and Bradner’s performance as the impressionable Sister James is executed perfectly.

Alysa Rubin | Onward State

You can catch Doubt, A Parable at 9 p.m. Thursday, September 19 through Saturday, September 21 at the HUB Flex Theatre. This show isn’t one you’ll want to miss. As always, admission is free.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a sophomore and one of Onward State's news editors. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. She loves Broadway musicals, volleyball, and everything about Irving's. Email all compliments to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__ for quality content.

Penn State To Appear On New HBO Series ’24/7 College Football The Penn State episode will air Wednesday, October 9 at 10 p.m. and follow the team’s preparation for its Homecoming game against Purdue the previous weekend.