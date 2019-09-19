[Photo Story] THON Kickoff Celebration Sparks Joy And Hope For THON 2020

THON hosted its annual Kickoff Celebration on September 18 in Pollock Commons. This celebration brought students from all around campus to learn more about how to volunteer, all while enjoying some free food and fun activities.

The celebration began a year of events leading up to THON 2020 and was a perfect reminder for students that there is still plenty of time for them to get involved and join the largest student-run philanthropy in the world.

The event had various THON-related apparel that was available for purchase. Some of the shirts featured previous years’ THON themes, like 2019’s “Shape The Moment.”

Various tables were set up for students to learn about joining THON committees. Pictured here is merchandising, which is in charge of selling branded THON gear to raise money throughout the year.

And here is Dancer Relations. This committee spends its time during THON weekend maintaining the safety and morale of dancers. Its captains do the famous line dance every hour all weekend.

Donor and Alumni Relations is in charge of maintaining the highly valued relationship between students, donors, and alumni.

The event was a great way for committee members to bond and spend time together while informing prospective members.

Rules and Regulations educated students about its their mission is throughout the year, and how they ensure THON is safe and enjoyable come the actual weekend.

Those who attended also got to eat from a selection of delicious free treats, including Creamery ice cream and cake.

We dance in 155!

About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

