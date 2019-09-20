Labor Leader Dolores Huerta To Deliver Keynote Address For Hispanic Heritage Month

American labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta will visit Penn State to deliver the keynote address for Hispanic Heritage Month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 27 in 100 Thomas.

Along with César Chávez, Huerta co-founded the National Farmworkers Association (now the United Farm Workers) in 1962. She played an integral role in transforming the lives of farmers across the country by advocating for better wages and benefits on their behalf.

To help see her efforts come to fruition, Huerta helped organize the Delano Grap Strike in 1965 and was the lead negotiator in the workers’ contract created after the strike. She’s dedicated her whole life to helping those less fortunate than herself and hasn’t stopped yet.

In 2012, Huerta founded and was elected president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation — a hands-on training center for community organizing, leadership development, and policy advocacy.

Huerta has been recognized on many occasions for her dedication to improving workers’, immigrants’, and women’s rights. She’s also the first Latina to be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame. Not to mention, she’s been awarded the Eugene V. Debs Foundation Outstanding American Award and the United States Presidential Eleanor Roosevelt Award for Human Rights.

In 2012, Huerta was President Barack Obama’s Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient. During his 2008 presidential campaign, Obama used the slogan “Yes, we can” in many of his speeches — a phrase he borrowed from Huerta’s “Sí, se puede ” (Spanish for “Yes, we can”).

Huerta’s keynote address is free and open to the public. Her talk will lead into a day of service on Saturday, September 28.

