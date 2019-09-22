Jason Aldean Brings His ‘Big Green Tractor’ To The Bryce Jordan Center

I’ve been a country music fan for as long as I can remember. As I have made playlist after playlist through the years, followed country artists on social media, and gone to country concerts, there seems to have always been a constant — Jason Aldean.

When it was announced back in July that Aldean would be bringing his “Ride All Night” tour to the Bryce Jordan Center with openers Carly Pearce and Cole Swindell, I knew I needed to get my ticket.

Somehow, this was my first Jason Aldean concert, and I went into it with no expectations other than the sense that I was about to see a country legend.

I was initially a bit underwhelmed by the stage set. For such a big artist, I expected something grand such as pyrotechnics or confetti. Then I remembered that this is Jason Aldean — one of the most traditional country artists on the map today. He doesn’t need a flashy production. All he needs is his voice, a guitar, and some tequila.

Aldean came on stage with contagious energy about him and commanded the attention of the audience when he opened with “Take a Little Ride” and skipped around the stage while strumming his guitar.

He went on to play “Tattoos on This Town,” “Fly Over States,” and “A Little More Summertime” before welcoming the Penn State crowd to his tour.

Aldean then gave the crowd a sneak peek of his new album that will be released in November. He played one song off of the new album for the crowd, who seemed to enjoy it.

Next, he performed some of his older hits, like “Crazy Town” and newer jams such as “Rearview Town” and then the definite crowd favorite of the night, “Big Green Tractor.” As green lights fell over the crowd, fans belted that they “could take you on a ride in my big green tractor.”

He also played hits like “Night Train,” “Drowns the Whiskey,” and “Lights Come On,” before announcing to the crowd that he was going to “kick it into high gear” to close out the show. Of course, this statement was only complete with a shot of tequila.

Once Aldean took things up a notch, he played a high-energy stretch of songs including “Dirt Road Anthem,” “She’s Country,” and “You Make It Easy,” finally closing his set with “The Only Way I Know.”

Aldean’s stage presence shined through the entirety of the show. Like a true country legend, his swagger never wavered, giving every fan night they’ll never forget.

About the Author

Riley Davies Riley is a sophomore studying Public Relations from Orange County, CA. You understandably may be questioning why she is at Penn State and to be quite frank, so is she. She loves dogs, Creamery lemonade, and going to Trader Joe's. You can reach her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rileyydavies for retweets of dogs.

