$10 Million Scholarship Fund Established For College of Nursing Students

An anonymous Penn State couple has donated $5 million to the College of Nursing to benefit a scholarship fund for students in financial need. Penn State has agreed to match the donation, making the endowment $10 million and the largest gift the college has received since being established as an independent college in 2013.

“The College of Nursing’s potential for impact on the health of communities across the commonwealth is vast, and these donors have recognized that potential through this remarkable gift,” President Barron said in the release.

Students from western Pennsylvania and rural regions of the commonwealth will be given first preference for scholarship awards. The awards will be given annually and range up to $10,000.

The average nursing student graduates with more than $42,500 in debt, which is significantly higher than the university average of $38,000, according to the release. This scholarship award will greatly reduce the cost of loans, allowing students to succeed in the medical field without the burden of debt.

“The extraordinary couple who made this gift has been impressed by the excellence of Penn State’s nursing programs,” Laurie Badzek, dean for the College of Nursing said. “In particular, they appreciate our work to prepare a generation of nurses with a solid grounding in geriatrics and community health.”

This donation will not only aid in reducing nursing student’s educational debt but will also contribute to the care these future medical professionals will provide to the commonwealth community.

