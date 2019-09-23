Barstool Founder Dave Portnoy Challenges Bellisario Dean On Fox News

Just days after she was quoted in an NBC article criticizing Barstool Sports and its “persistence of traditional masculinity in sports culture,” Marie Hardin, dean of Penn State’s Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, drew the brunt of the reactionary firestorm from the organization’s founder.

In an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night, Barstool founder Dave Portnoy responded to the criticism delivered by NBC’s Shannon Ho and academics like Hardin and Michigan’s Lisa Nakamura. Having studied gender in sports and the intersections of digital media with race, gender, and sexuality, respectively, Hardin and Nakamura were quoted as subject matter experts in an article about conservative ideology, sexism, and gender roles in sports.

Portnoy didn’t take kindly to their perspectives — challenging Hardin to a debate in her class — and neither did Carlson, who ended the interview by saying, “Don’t send your kids to college. That’s the lesson.”

Do Only Conservatives Like Sports? I go on Tucker Carlson to Discuss pic.twitter.com/qm2NhZmUux — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 24, 2019

“The dean of the communications school at Penn State, if you listen to what she said, I would never let my kid into her class,” Portnoy said. “What world is she in, saying sports-centric is going back in time? It is insanity. I am happy to debate it. I will go to your class, Marie Hardin. I will let you have the moderator. I will let you put your people in, and I’ll put you in a mental pretzel, because you have no facts.”

Portnoy seemed to take offense at the perceived implications by Hardin that Barstool is at fault for being sports-centric and sexist. The quotes from Hardin that Portnoy was responding to are below, but they seem to be more critical of society itself than the popular sports media site, its focus, or its political lean.

“In many ways, Barstool has resisted some of the more progressive discourse around sports. And I think there’s a niche for that. There’s a market there and they’re able to capture that.”

“They will not have a reckoning until they no longer reflect a good portion of this country’s values. Is Barstool a reflection of our values or is it reinforcing our values? It reflects and reinforces — the only way Barstool could ever die is if it no longer reflects. But we’re not anywhere close to that as a culture.”

“Barstool would not exist if we did not have a spectator sports culture that positioned men and women in a certain way, in a way that we really take for granted. So many people don’t even think about the signaling about gender that spectator sports do every weekend on television. Those are things we aren’t thinking about enough as a culture — and Barstool would not exist without that.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

State College Named Pennsylvania’s Best College Town In Reviews.org Ranking Reviews.org named the best college town in each state based on categories like cost of living, student employment, and night life.