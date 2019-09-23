PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Entertainment

Penn State School Of Theatre To Perform ‘Hooded Or Being Black For Dummies’

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Josh Portney
9/23/19 4:06 am

Penn State Centre Stage will perform “Hooded or Being Black for Dummies,” a play written by Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, from Tuesday, September 24 through Saturday, September 28. Shows will take place 7:30 p.m. each night in the Penn State Downtown Theatre.

The show follows the story of two black men of different socioeconomic backgrounds who eventually meet in a holding cell. The duo, Marquis and Tru — played by Jake Martin and Darron Hayes respectively — tackle deep subjects, such as “blackness,” racism, and street-life.

Herb Newsome, who graduated with a master’s of fine arts in acting from Penn State, is returning to direct the production. He is known for his roles in “Untamed,” “The Brother from Another Planet,” and “Miranda.”

Tickets are available at Penn State Tickets Downtown, Eisenhower Auditorium box office, the Bryce Jordan Center, and online for an additional fee here. Tickets for the general public are $12.50, while students can get them for $8.50 with a Penn State ID.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Josh Portney

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Penn State Football Ranked No. 12 In AP Top 25 Poll

Three teams ahead of Penn State in last week’s AP Top 25 poll lost, so the Nittany Lions moved up to No. 12 this week.

Clouds Lift For Payton Linnehan, Penn State Women’s Soccer Against Michigan State

After several weeks of near-misses, Payton Linnehan’s first collegiate goal helped the Nittany Lions break a three-game losing streak.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend