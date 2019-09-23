Penn State School Of Theatre To Perform ‘Hooded Or Being Black For Dummies’

Penn State Centre Stage will perform “Hooded or Being Black for Dummies,” a play written by Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, from Tuesday, September 24 through Saturday, September 28. Shows will take place 7:30 p.m. each night in the Penn State Downtown Theatre.

The show follows the story of two black men of different socioeconomic backgrounds who eventually meet in a holding cell. The duo, Marquis and Tru — played by Jake Martin and Darron Hayes respectively — tackle deep subjects, such as “blackness,” racism, and street-life.

Herb Newsome, who graduated with a master’s of fine arts in acting from Penn State, is returning to direct the production. He is known for his roles in “Untamed,” “The Brother from Another Planet,” and “Miranda.”

Tickets are available at Penn State Tickets Downtown, Eisenhower Auditorium box office, the Bryce Jordan Center, and online for an additional fee here. Tickets for the general public are $12.50, while students can get them for $8.50 with a Penn State ID.

