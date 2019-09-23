Penn State Women’s Soccer Star Frankie Tagliaferri Ties Ali Krieger’s Record For Assists In A Match

As Penn State women’s woccer won its first conference match of the season, junior midfielder and forward Frankie Tagliaferri was able to tie a record set by the one and only Ali Krieger.

In 2003, Krieger set the program record for most assists in a single match with four assists against Bucknell. Tagliaferri became the first Nittany Lion to match the United States Women’s National Team legend’s feat on Sunday against Michigan State.

Tagliaferri flicked the ball right into Ally Schlegel’s path, which allowed her to score her seventh goal of the season as well as the equalizer in Sunday’s game. The star attacker’s flick-on was perfectly placed, and Schlegel did the simple thing well by slotting the ball into the far corner of the goal.

Rewind ! Here's a look at @allyschlegel34 seventh goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1! pic.twitter.com/JLx2zC3qtg — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) September 22, 2019

Her second assist led to true freshman Payton Linnehan’s first collegiate goal. Tagliaferri ran with the ball from the opposing half, and her through-pass to Linnehan was perfectly weighted before Linnehan beat the Michigan State goalkeeper to the ball.

On her third assist, Tagliafferi passed the ball to Sam Coffey, who then took it into the center of the attacking third and bent a perfect shot into the top-left corner of the goal

Tagliaferri’s final assist of the match was a strong pass into the center of the box for Kerry Abello to work with. Abello controlled it, cut to her left, and shot the ball just beyond the reach of the Spartans’ keeper.

Collegiate-level soccer players don’t often break program records, and even fewer can say they broke a record previously held by a two-time world champion. Ali Krieger played every minute of the 2015 Women’s World Cup, which the United States won, and was also part of head coach Jill Ellis’ 2019 side that took down the Netherlands to successfully defend its World Cup title.

Krieger played for Penn State from 2003 to 2006. She totaled 12 goals and 19 assists in 129 appearances for the Nittany Lions. She was one of two Penn Staters on the USWNT at the 2019 World Cup along with starting goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

About the Author

Riley Davies Riley is a sophomore studying Public Relations from Orange County, CA. You understandably may be questioning why she is at Penn State and to be quite frank, so is she. She loves dogs, Creamery lemonade, and going to Trader Joe's. You can reach her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rileyydavies for retweets of dogs.

