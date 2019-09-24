Lion’s Pantry To Offer Online Ordering

After more than five years of providing support to students in need, Penn State’s Lion’s Pantry is expanding again. This year, food items will be more accessible, now that students can place online orders, according to a release.

In the past, students needed to go to the main pantry located behind the IM Fields, or various Cub Pantries around campus. Now, they can order the necessary food and toiletry items for free online and pick them up at Abba Java Coffeehouse downtown.

The actual Lion’s Pantry is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. The Cub Pantries, which are located in the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, Pasquerilla Spiritual Center, and Student Care and Advocacy office, provide pop-up pantries during normal hours of operation. Additionally, students can schedule appointments to visit for pick-up. You can make an appointment by emailing [email protected].

