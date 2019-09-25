Penn State Women’s Volleyball To Hold First-Ever ‘Silent Set’ Against Michigan State

No. 5 Penn State women’s volleyball will hold its first-ever “Silent Set” against Michigan State on Wednesday, September 25, to raise awareness and support for the International Week of the Deaf, the team announced Tuesday night.

Fans are encouraged to remain silent from the match’s opening serve until Penn State scores its ninth point.

That number is no coincidence, though. Right side Jonni Parker, who wears No. 9, was born with a rare condition that only allows her to hear about 40 percent in her left ear and 45 percent in her right.

“I think the Silent Set is an amazing opportunity to bring awareness and support to those with hearing loss,” Parker said. “I believe we all should inspire one another to achieve our best every day and encourage others to chase greatness, regardless of the situation.”

All fans in attendance will receive a flyer instructing them on certain cheers, volleyball terms, and how to applaud using sign language. Members of the pep band and student section will also receive t-shirts with “Penn State” spelled out in sign language across it.

More information about the promotion for Wednesday night’s 8 p.m. match can be found here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Barstool Founder Dave Portnoy Challenges Bellisario Dean On Fox News Portnoy didn’t take kindly to their perspectives, and neither did Tucker Carlson, who ended the interview by saying, “Don’t send your kids to college. That’s the lesson.”