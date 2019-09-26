Penn State Courses That Should Really Be Video Games Like ASTRO 001

Video games and college courses might seem like they go together like Crowne Russe the night before 8 a.m. At least, that’s how it used to be, before ASTRO 001’s virtual sections hit the Penn State course catalog like the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs.

Now, you can sit at home and play something that looks more like Runescape than a course you’re paying nearly $900 per-credit to take. It’s become a popular option among many looking for a fun way to get those dreaded GN requirements out of the way.

ASTRO 001’s resounding success made us think: What other Penn State courses would be just as enjoyable and educational as video games?

Wii Sports – KINES 1: Introduction to Outdoor Pursuits

Penn State’s mandatory health and physical education credit requirement could be more convenient. Add a Wii remote to the required course materials, and everybody wins. No athletic skill would be required, and everyone can still learn the rules and basic motions of the sports thanks to Nintendo’s interactive, motion-based sports games.

Here’s your rubric: win a game or match in every sport and get an A, win four out of five games and get a B, and so on. It’s the perfect way to exercise without leaving your apartment living room or dorm common area .

Tomb Raider – ANTH 9N: Rise of Civilization in the Old World

Admittedly, there is little connection between Tomb Raider and the sociopolitical rise of civilizations. But there is plenty to learn about the Old World from a game that challenges players to discover ancient artifacts in dangerous conditions, while playing as archeologist Laura Croft.

Though anthropology and archeology are different fields, tweak Croft’s destinations slightly and you could easily come up with a walk through civilized history presented via artifacts. The more artifacts your character collects, the higher your grade.

If adding technology to classes is all about improving learning in innovative ways, who wouldn’t welcome this change? Think about it: Which is easier to remember: the carving you’ve seen on a PowerPoint slide or the statue you won by beating ten foes and escaping an ancient temple Indiana Jones style?

Guitar Hero – Music 112: Guitar Techniques 1

Gen eds can be a burden, so most of the time, you’re looking for classes that won’t weigh you down with unnecessary work and might actually pique your interest, especially when it comes to taking care of those GAs. Not only is playing Guitar Hero a way for people to familiarize themselves with actual guitar chords (sort of), it could make students more interested in music.

Imagine a whole group of individuals who have no idea how to strum a guitar, much less play a successful chord, coming together through punk rock avatars to perfect the classics.

Instead of being forced to learn an instrument under a time limit, students could acquire a basic knowledge of music and the hand dexterity needed for the real thing. The more songs they perform, the better their grade would be. And if their scores after each song improves, so would their grade. It is a win-win.

Halo – HIST 203: History of Monsters, Aliens, and the Supernatural

Halo is set in a world where monsters and aliens are running around or attacking the game’s main character, so this is the perfect place for Penn State students to get a close-up glimpse of some classic creatures. The game’s narrative storyline also lends itself to an understanding of the possible relationship between humans and potential extraterrestrials.

Grading this one would be fairly easy. The more monster/alien/supernatural creatures your avatar takes out, the higher your score GPA.

Sims – HDFS 229: Infant and Childhood Development

If used correctly and tweaked slightly, Sims could be a serious parenting simulator. Being a parent isn’t easy, and there’s no test-drive option for having a child. But a well-designed Sims course could change that.

Virtual parents could be graded on their decision-making, conscientiousness, and life outcomes, receiving a grade for their performance after each stage of their virtual child’s life.

Oregon Trail – HIST 442: The Early American Republic

What better way to understand what life was like for an 18th-century nomad than to travel along the Oregon Trail?

One of the key historical events of the early 19th century was the exploration and settlement of America’s frontier. Since HIST 442 is such a high-level class, being able to know the life of the pioneer inside and out is imperative to the success of the class. If students survive the Oregon Trail, they get an A. If they die of dysentery, the grade depends on the furthest checkpoint they make along the trail.

Minecraft – Any LARCH Class

LARCH, or landscape architecture, is the perfect class for any Minecraft fan. In fact, playing Minecraft is probably how most LARCH majors found their passion. If someone were able to create a masterpiece out of diamonds, it would be an awesome example of what professors are looking for and surely prove their skills.

Students would be graded on the stability and aesthetics of their finished structure. That’s how they do it in real life, right?

About the Author

Owen Abbey Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and is a proud supporter of the great Baltimore Ravens and less than great Baltimore Orioles. Feel free to send memes and hot takes to @theowenabbey on Twitter.

